As TCU’s sesquicentennial celebration draws to a close, downtown Fort Worth gets a commemorative mural

Texas Christian University has put up commemorative, larger-than-life murals all across America over the past year-as part of the university’s celebration of its 150th anniversary. Now, with murals on display in cities from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, TCU is bringing the mural campaign to downtown Fort Worth.

The hometown mural, slated for completion early next month, will adorn a building at the southeast corner of Throckmorton and 5th streets near Sundance Square.

Designed by Trevor Scott, a 2022 graduate of the graphic design program at TCU, the mural features the message “Fort Worth, Home of the Horned Frog” and showcases campus icons including Frog Fountain and SuperFrog as well as Fort Worth landmarks such as Bass Performance Hall, the West 7th Street bridge and the downtown skyline.

The mural is a gift to Fort Worth in celebration of TCU’s historical and integral relationship with the city as the university closes out its yearlong sesquicentennial celebration, TCU said in a news release. Measuring 96 feet in height and 90 feet in width, the mural will remain on display for at least five years, the release said.

“As we set our sights on the next 150 years, it’s fitting to celebrate our deep connection with our city that has done so much for and with TCU,” said Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. “We are pleased to leave this tangible mark on downtown Fort Worth, just as Horned Frogs leave a lasting, positive impact in our community.”

According to the Princeton Review, TCU said, the university ranks among the top 10 for “Town and Gown Relations,” an honor bestowed upon schools that maintain a strong and meaningful relationship between their campus and the community.

In 1923, during TCU’s Jubilee Year, university students and others gathered downtown for the TCU Jubilee Parade outside First Christian Church, located just a block away from the mural site.

Today, the ties between TCU and the city it calls home are stronger than ever. In addition to the mural near Sundance Square, visitors and locals can experience other elements of TCU’s 150th-anniversary finale in the city of Fort Worth, including Frogs on Fourth: A Purple Pop-Up; TCU football coach Sonny Dykes’ appearance as grand marshal of the downtown Parade of Lights; the annual TCU tree lighting; and Botanic Garden’s Lightscape.

About TCU

Founded in 1873, TCU is a Fort Worth-based, values-centered private university that comprises nine schools and colleges offering 117 areas of undergraduate study, 62 master’s level programs and 37 areas of doctoral study. Total enrollment stands at 12,785, including 10,915 undergraduates and 1,870 graduate students. TCU consistently ranks among the top universities and colleges in the nation, and the Horned Frog family consists of more than 100,000 living alumni. For more information, visit TCU’s website.

