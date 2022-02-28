TCU School of Medicine will build new campus in Fort Worth Medical District

TCU will build a 5.3-acre-campus for its School of Medicine in the Fort Worth Medical District on the city’s Near Southside, officials announced on Monday.

Construction will begin this summer on a four-story building of about 100,000 square feet on the northeast corner of South Henderson and West Rosedale streets. The building, scheduled for completion in 2024, will be the academic hub for 240 medical students and hundreds of faculty and staff, officials said. Additional facilities are planned.

The building’s location will benefit learning opportunities for students and contribute to growth in the medical district as well as advancing partnerships with hospitals, health care organizations and biotech industries, officials said.

The TCU School of Medicine was founded in 2015 in partnership with the University of North Texas Health Science Center and operated in facilities at the HSC campus in Fort Worth. TCU and HSC announced in January they were dissolving their partnership in the medical school and that TCU would take over operations.

The joint medical school welcomed its first class in 2019 and those students will graduate in 2023. The school’s fourth class will begin in July 2022.

“The TCU School of Medicine is having a truly exponential impact on our community,” said Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. in announcing plans for the new building. “Our Horned Frog medical students are benefiting from an exceptional educational experience, the vast clinical expertise and growing medical industry in our area. The TCU School of Medicine is already contributing to the health of our neighbors and the greater good.”

“This new medical campus is ideally located, sitting in the heart of the medical district and adjacent to our valued clinical partners and medical providers,” said Dr. Stuart Flynn, founding dean of the medical school. “Proximity of the medical school is essential to build robust relationships and take advantage of the amazing opportunities that we and our partners have in Fort Worth.”

The School of Medicine has created graduate medical education collaborations with JPS Health Network, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center and Texas Health Resources that will remain in place, officials said. Those partnerships will improve delivery of health care in North Texas as well as help address the increasing physician shortage in the area.

“The TCU School of Medicine campus is an investment in the long-term health of our community, training and educating future physicians, many of whom will remain in the area expanding our physician workforce and fulfilling an important need for our city and state,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

“This expansion of TCU’s campus to the Near Southside represents a significant contribution to the Fort Worth economy and job growth,” Parker added. “This – paired with the TCU School of Medicine’s transformational impact on health care – ensures that Fort Worth’s future remains vital and vibrant.”

The School of Medicine has passed several key milestones in the process of full-accreditation, including achievement of preliminary and provisional accreditation. The school’s innovative focus includes training empathetic physicians and partnering students with physicians from the beginning of their medical education.