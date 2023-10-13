TCU vs. BYU at a glance: When you’ve seen one conference, you’ve seen ’em all

When TCU hosts Big 12 Conference newcomer BYU on Saturday, the Horned Frogs and Cougars will be facing off for the first time since 2011 and for the 12th time in a rivalry that has traversed three different conferences. The schools previously overlapped in the Western Athletic Conference (1996-98) and were also together in the Mountain West (2005-10). They have split their eight conference games against each other.

THE GAME

BYU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central time.

TV: ESPN

Line: TCU by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 6-5.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU running back Emani Bailey against a BYU defense that could be without leading tackler linebacker Ben Bywater because of a shoulder injury. Bailey is second in the Big 12, averaging 115 yards rushing per game. He has four 100-yard games. BYU has allowed 152 yards rushing per game, and 4.38 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover will make his first career start. Hoover takes over after starter Chandler Morris sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee in last week’s loss at Iowa State. Hoover completed 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception after Morris got hurt in the third quarter.

BYU: Junior cornerback Jakob Robinson ranks seventh nationally with three interceptions He had two picks in the season opener vs. Sam Houston and a 42-yard pick-6 in the Cougars’ last game against Cincinnati.

FACTS & FIGURES

Including last year’s conference title game, TCU has lost three of its last four Big 12 contests after winning its first 10 regular-season conference games under coach Sonny Dykes. … Thirteen different players have caught at least one pass for BYU in a game this season, with nine having multiple receptions. Seven different players have a receiving touchdown. … BYU and TCU are nearly identical in scoring this season — both on offense and defense. TCU averages 31.3 points per game, while BYU averages 31.0 a game. The Frogs give up 22.0 points a game, and the Cougars 22.4. … The Cougars are 16 of 17 on scoring opportunities inside the red zone. That includes 13 touchdowns, a 76.47 TD rate that is 17th nationally.