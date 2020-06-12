Teague Lumber Company family member dies

Randy Stogsdill, vice president of marketing at Teague Lumber Company of Fort Worth, died June 10. He was 59.

“Randy had been here his whole life, worked here his whole life. It’s just one of those freak deals, basically. He had a brain hemorrhage and didn’t make it through,” said Paul Teague, president of the lumber company, and Mr. Stogsdill’s cousin.

The lumber company will be closed Monday, June 15, in Mr. Stogsdill’s memory. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at Highland Church, 10100 Rolling Hills Drive, Fort Worth 76126.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Bloved.org (https://bloved.org



Mr. Stogsdill is survived by his wife, Sondie; two daughters, Taylor and Bailey; his parents, Don and Elaine Stogsdill; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In 2019, Teague Lumber Co., 2501 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, received the Top 100 Legend Award from the Fort Worth Business Press in recognition of its then 75 years in business.

The company was founded in 1944 by R.J. Teague, who ran it until he retired at age 97. He died in 2011 at nearly 100 years old.

Includes material from Business Press archives

– Paul K. Harral