TechFW names Brandy O’Quinn assistant director

Brandy O’Quinn has been named assistant director at TechFW, the organization said, saying that O’Quinn is an entrepreneur at heart and approaches every opportunity as an innovator.

The announcement said that O’Quinn will lead efforts on fostering current relationships and forging new ones throughout the north Texas region and work closely with Executive Director Hayden Blackburn and the team to evaluate and increase program efficiencies, work with communities to be the hub for innovation, and assist the board in implementing long-range goals.

“An accomplished public affairs professional, she is widely viewed as an authority on the myriad complex municipal networks within the North Texas region and has decades of experience successfully delivering results through effective engagement with stakeholders across all platforms,” TechFW said.

O’Quinn launched and will continue her consulting firm, Urban Strategies of Texas, to advance policy work for clients.

She also served as the Public Affairs Senior Manager for Blue Zones Project, a community-wide, well-being initiative in Fort Worth. O’Quinn was president of the Camp Bowie District, a not-for-profit, public improvement district formed by commercial property owners to revitalize one of the city’s premier retail corridors for nine years.

Other previous experience was as Director of Local Business Development with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce where she oversaw business retention efforts, promoted business expansion and assisted with municipal issues impacting Fort Worth’s existing business base.

O’Quinn is certified in economic development and is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a political science degree. She eared as master’s degree in real estate with a focus on sustainability from the University of Texas at Arlington.

She recently married Brian Jahn and has a daughter who is a senior attending virtual high school.