TechFW, Satori Capital partner for support of female entrepreneurs

TechFW and Satori Capital, a Texas-based, multi-strategy investment firm, have partnered to give five awards ($1,000 each) to female entrepreneurs to enable them to participate in TechFW’s ThinkLab, non-seed accelerator program in Spring 2022.

“We are honored to be part of an initiative that supports entrepreneurship and empowers women in business,” said Satori Capital co-founder Randy Eisenman. “Our stated purpose is to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity, and TechFW is clearly aligned with us in this endeavor.”

The awards provide education, coaching, mentoring and networking with entrepreneurial leaders, and the training to potentially take their ideas to market. The partnership with Satori Capital removes any cost barriers that may hinder a female entrepreneur to participate in the program, according to a news release.

“We’re excited and thankful for Satori Capital’s gift that allows us to expand our support of female innovators,” said Hayden Blackburn, executive director of TechFW. “Just over 50 percent of our member companies have women on the founding and management teams and we are excited to grow that support with these awards.”

The Center for Women Entrepreneurs, part of Texas Woman’s University’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, was the first partner for an awards program during 2021. “Access to capital and entrepreneurial training are often stumbling blocks for woman-owned businesses,” said Tracy Irby, director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs. “The partnership with TechFW gives women the opportunity to develop their financial strategy and shape new technologies, innovate and improve learning outcomes.”

Satori Capital has offices in Fort Worth and Dallas.