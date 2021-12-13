Tuesday, December 14, 2021
70.4 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

TechFW, Satori Capital partner for support of female entrepreneurs

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
person writing on dry-erase board
Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

TechFW and Satori Capital, a Texas-based, multi-strategy investment firm, have partnered to give five awards ($1,000 each) to female entrepreneurs to enable them to participate in TechFW’s ThinkLab, non-seed accelerator program in Spring 2022.

“We are honored to be part of an initiative that supports entrepreneurship and empowers women in business,” said Satori Capital co-founder Randy Eisenman. “Our stated purpose is to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity, and TechFW is clearly aligned with us in this endeavor.”

The awards provide education, coaching, mentoring and networking with entrepreneurial leaders, and the training to potentially take their ideas to market. The partnership with Satori Capital removes any cost barriers that may hinder a female entrepreneur to participate in the program, according to a news release.

 “We’re excited and thankful for Satori Capital’s gift that allows us to expand our support of female innovators,” said Hayden Blackburn, executive director of TechFW. “Just over 50 percent of our member companies have women on the founding and management teams and we are excited to grow that support with these awards.”

The Center for Women Entrepreneurs, part of Texas Woman’s University’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, was the first partner for an awards program during 2021. “Access to capital and entrepreneurial training are often stumbling blocks for woman-owned businesses,” said Tracy Irby, director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs. “The partnership with TechFW gives women the opportunity to develop their financial strategy and shape new technologies, innovate and improve learning outcomes.”

Satori Capital has offices in Fort Worth and Dallas.

Previous articleElectric vehicle maker apparently chooses Georgia over Fort Worth for huge plant
Next articleWinters get warmer with climate change. So what explains Texas’ cold snap in February?
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate