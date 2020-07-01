Telecom asset management, supply chain firm takes nearly 200,000SF lease in Flower Mound

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) on July 1 announced Teltech Group, a telecom asset management and logistics/supply chain services company, has signed a new lease for 198,854 square feet at 1901 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound. The lease brings the Class A industrial building, built in 2019, to 100% leased. Transwestern’s John Fulton and Brett Owens provide leasing services on behalf of the building owner, Black Creek Group, a real estate investment management firm headquartered in Denver.

“We are pleased Teltech has chosen this newly built facility to consolidate its operations,” said Fulton. “The Flower Mound market has seen impressive growth in recent years, and Teltech is well-positioned to benefit from this space and location.”

The building, originally developed by Huntington Industrial Partners, is strategically located in the Lakeside Business District, in proximity to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“With the expanding reliance on creative technology solutions, we are excited to add such an innovative company like Teltech to our tenant base. Thank you to Brett Owens and John Fulton with Transwestern and Tom Walrich with Lee & Associates who worked on getting this deal done as this is a great building, in a great location, built for great tenants,” said Mellissa Barrett, vice president, asset management for Black Creek Group.

Teltech Group provides network asset management, warehousing and logistics, new and refurbished technology equipment, personnel expertise, and practical utilization of evolving technologies for clients across the United States. Recently, Teltech has expanded from serving the telecommunications industry exclusively to deliver technology solutions for government agencies, disaster relief and healthcare. Since its founding in 1999, the Native American and Woman-Owned company has grown to 170 employees with main offices in Texas and Colorado, with additional locations nationwide. Tom Walrich and Connor Hunt with Lee & Associates represented Teltech Group in the transaction.

According to Transwestern’s First-Quarter Industrial Transwestern’s First-Quarter Industrial Report, shifting consumer behavior, such as increased online shopping on websites like Teltech Group’s recently launched ShopTeltech.com, should benefit the Dallas-Fort Worth industrial sector in the long term.