Temporary weekend detour set for North Main Street

Published on June 23, 2021

The contractor working on the Panther Island North Main Street Bridge project will reroute traffic on the current North Main/Commerce Street detour the weekend of June 25-27.

Rerouting is necessary so the contractor can construct traffic transition areas that will shift northbound and southbound traffic from the existing detour to the newly constructed North Main Street Bridge. The temporary detour is being performed over the weekend to minimize the impact on local businesses and the driving public.

A soft opening of the North Main Street Bridge is expected to occur June 28. The existing detour will then be taken out of service. The contractor will continue to work on the remaining elements of the new bridge for the next several weeks while the bridge is open to traffic.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for July.

To learn more, contact TxDOT Mobility Coordinator Scott Cooner by email or at 817-462-0525.

