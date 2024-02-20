Tennis legend Chris Evert will keynote Executive Women’s Day at Charles Schwab Challenge

At an event meant to empower women, one of the most powerful women in the history of sports will be on hand.

From the time I was a young boy until today, tennis legend Chris Evert has been a hero of mine. She was inspirational, a true champion with grace and an unyielding competitiveness that sent a message: losing was simply not an option. And she rarely lost. Evert won 18 Grand Slam titles and 90% of her career matches.

Not only was Evert great at her sport, she was a great sport. She never taunted opponents, never made a scene by arguing with officials.

And when a true rival to her continued success emerged on the scene, Martina Navratilova, the two battled ferociously on the tennis court but became the best of friends. The bond of their lifelong relationship was never more evident than when they supported each other through their respective battles with cancer.

So when Evert speaks, it behooves folks to listen. And you will have that chance on Tuesday, May 21, when she visits Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club as the featured speaker for the Executive Women’s Day (EWD) event held in conjunction with the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament.

Since the inaugural Executive Women’s Day luncheon 11 years ago, EWD has grown to become Fort Worth’s elite power event for celebrating, empowering and inspiring women. It is also making a charitable impact on the community.

EWD is a forum that brings together hundreds of local business leaders and innovators for corporate dialogue, networking, idea sharing and development.

In what has become a trademark, the event is known for attracting some impressive speakers. Last year’s featured guest was Annika Sorenstam, who enjoyed dominance on the LPGA Tour and played in the Colonial tournament in 2003.

Evert, like Sorenstam, was the epitome of consistency. She revolutionized tennis with her overwhelming baseline game. Earning the nickname “the human backboard,” she simply wore her opponents into submission.

Her tennis game is an example of how consistency in life can work. Do what you do best, keep doing it, and eventually you will be successful.

Not only is the EWD event a chance to enjoy a moment of inspiration, it’s also helping a pair of great local causes through a program called “Help a Sister Up.” Working through Fort Worth Colonial Charities (FWCC), $75,000 was raised last year to support The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County ($40,000) and the Women’s Center of Tarrant County ($35,000).

The goal is to raise $500,000 for these two organizations over a three-year span

“After seeing how the donations impacted these charities last year, EWD made it a priority to continue the financial support,” said Julie Butner, EWD chairperson. “It is an excellent example of empowering women to use their wealth and power to uplift other women and girls in our local community.”

To kick off the 2024 “Help A Sister Up” fundraising campaign, EWD will present the Uncorked for Charity Women’s Golf Invitational on March 20 at the Perot family’s Circle T Ranch in Westlake. The golf and networking event offers playing spots ($150 each) on the Gil Hanse-designed 9-hole par 3 course and a short game clinic ($100 each) along with a reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres following golf.

“The alliance with Executive Women’s Day provided the perfect opportunity for Fort Worth Colonial Charities to expand our outreach of providing financial support to local nonprofit organizations like The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County and The Women’s Center of Tarrant County that positively impact the lives of many,” said FWCC president Rob Hood. “This is a special program and we are honored to be a part of it.”

Registrations for EWD and/or the tournament are being accepted online.

