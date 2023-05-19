Texas A&M ready to begin construction on new campus in downtown Fort Worth

The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents has approved the funding for construction of the anchor building of the Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus.

As a result of the $150 million appropriation, ground-breaking for the Law and Education building will take place next month and construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The eight-story building will anchor the new research campus in downtown Fort Worth.

The Texas A&M University system will finance the Law and Education building with bonds backed by the Permanent University Fund and other sources.

The university system, the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and private investment will finance the other two high-rise buildings that will be built across four downtown blocks.

“Our goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities and throughout North Texas, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. “This is a game-changer for everyone involved.”

The Law and Education building will replace the current Texas A&M Law School building, which is more than 50 years old.

The Gateway Building will contain more classroom and meetings spaces along with a conference center.

The third high-rise will be dedicated as the Research and Innovation Building and will house public and private research and development initiatives in engineering, defense, agriculture, telecommunications, health sciences and technology.

The facility will be home to the regional offices of several Texas A&M agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Engineering Experiment Station, and the Texas Engineering Extension Service.

The complex will also provide space for academic programs offered by Tarleton State University and Texas A&M’s other disciplines, including engineering, emergency management and health sciences.

The effort to create this ambitious complex began two years ago when Fort Worth real estate and business magnate John Goff and former Mayor Betsy Price approached Texas A&M leaders about expanding its footprint in Fort Worth because it is the largest city in Texas without a major public research facility.

Stantec is the architect of record for the Law and Education Building and will work in partnership with design architect Pelli, Clarke & Partners and the construction team.