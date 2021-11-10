Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Texas A&M to announce big Fort Worth investment, expansion downtown

Robert Francis
🕐 2 min read
TAMU Downtown Fort Worth rendering. courtesy

The Texas A&M System will make a big announcement regarding Fort Worth on Wednesday.

After several years of discussion, Texas A&M plans to announce plans for a major research campus on land it owns next to the system’s downtown Law School. The Law School will also receive a new building.

The project would come together in phases, first with a research and innovation center, an education alliance building which will house courses from several Texas A&M schools.

The innovation center and new education building would form the nucleus of a new urban campus along with a new, state-of-the art Law School at 1515 Commerce Street. The buildings would be constructed in phases beginning with the Research and Innovation Center.

TAMU Doiwntown Fort Worth courtesy

Texas A&M’s plans coincide with the city’s plans for upgrades to the Fort Worth Convention Center and additional development on that side of downtown.

Texas A&M secured a foothold in downtown in 2013 when it purchased the School of Law from Texas Wesleyan University. Since then, the school has consistently moved up in rankings of law schools. Over the years, Texas A&M has purchased land adjacent to the Law School.

“Today’s announcement will lead to an expansive urban campus, building on the success of the Law School in ways that will not only transform downtown but be a game changer for our city,” said John Goff, a private investor and 2020 inductee into the Texas Business Hall of Fame who co-leads the Fort Worth Now economic development project. . “It will help attract young talent, educate our work force, bring innovation to the city, and foster collaboration with many of our locally based companies on new technologies. Texas A&M is uniquely positioned to advance those goals, as not only a Tier-1 research institute, but with the multiple critical Texas state agencies that operate under its auspices.”

Texas A&M University School of Law Dean Robert B. Ahdieh said in a 2019 interview that the university had plans to expand in Fort Worth.

With the impending renovation of the Tarrant County Convention Center, there is an opportunity to transform a lackluster area in downtown into something spectacular – and something that could spur economic development, he said at the time.

“Can we imagine sort of a project that really is an innovation hub, a district in this space here,” he said.

Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

