Texas Health offers tools for reopening safely

Texas Health Resources, in collaboration with the Blue Zones Project Fort Worth, is helping provide North Texas businesses with tools to safely reopen their doors and remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Health is offering business operators free guides and materials that include cleaning and disinfecting tips and strategies for keeping employees healthy and safe, the organization said in a news release.

“As a health system, safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Winjie Miao, Texas Health senior executive vice president and chief experience officer. “We heard from our consumers and business owners who were eager to plan their reopening or return to work, but many were understandably cautious. We saw an opportunity to create the Open Safe Initiative and provide them with the expertise and guidance that is specific to their needs.”

In addition to local businesses, the program aims to assist places of worship and universities. One of the tools offered through the initiative is the Safe Reopening Guide, a free, downloadable resource for small- and medium-sized businesses and other establishments. The guide offers cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, COVID-19 education for employees and other ways to help prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace.

Business operators can also order free materials through Texas Health, including posters, floor decals, stickers and buttons with safety tips and recommendations. Supplies are limited to one order per business and can be found at: www.Texashealth.org/Back-to-Work-Guidelines

“We’re helping fill in the gaps with advice from our own health experts and clinicians while incorporating state and federal guidelines,” Miao said in the news release.

Texas Health is working with the Blue Zones Project Fort Worth to get the word out to the community and help distribute thousands of face masks and gloves to small businesses. Blue Zones Project is a community-led effort to improve the health and well-being of people who live, work and play in Fort Worth.

“The Open Safe initiative has allowed us to meet the needs of our partners, enabling them to continue to operate their businesses while prioritizing safety for all,” said Matt Dufrene, vice president of Blue Zones Project Fort Worth.

Lori Henson, who works for a non-profit organization that prepares and delivers food to low income individuals in North Texas, said safety is the No. 1 priority.

“The materials have enabled us to supply our volunteers with a safe way to protect themselves when delivering meals, as well as keeping our clients safe,” said Henson, executive director of Cuisine for Healing.

Annalise Martinec recently used the supplies for the reopening of All Saints’ Episcopal School in Fort Worth.

“We are currently using the proper mask wearing and hand washing posters as a teaching tool and reminder for students, faculty and staff during our summer programs,” said Martinec, manager of communications and marketing at All Saints’ Episcopal School.

For information on other ways Texas Health can help, including safety consultations at your business, email: OpenSafe@TexasHealth.org

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that serves 16 counties and more than 7 million people. The system has more than 4,000 licensed hospital beds, 6,200 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 25,000 employees.

– FWBP Staff