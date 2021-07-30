Texas Oncology breaks ground on new center in the Alliance Corridor

Texas Oncology recently broke ground on a new 22,300-square-foot cancer care center in the Alliance Corridor that will provide medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology and infusion treatments, all in one location.

Located at 9750 Hillwood Parkway, at Alliance Town Center, the new Texas Oncology–Keller expects to open in 2022. Once open, patients and their care teams at the existing Texas Oncology–Keller, located at 100 Bourland Rd., #130, in Keller, will transfer to the new facility at Alliance Town Center, Texas Oncology said in a news release.

“Texas Oncology provides leading-edge cancer care where our patients live and work, and this new cancer center will allow us to care for more patients in the growing Alliance Corridor and Keller region,” said R. Steven Paulson, M.D., president and chairman of the board, Texas Oncology.

“The development of this new cancer care facility confirms our commitment to providing innovative, comprehensive, and individualized care for patients across Texas,” Paulson said.

In addition to the comprehensive cancer care offered at Texas Oncology–Keller, Texas Breast Specialists–Keller will be on-site and will offer breast surgery services.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 133,730 Texans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, including 20,900 new breast cancer patients, the news release said.

“As the Alliance Corridor and Keller population continues to grow, access to comprehensive cancer care becomes vitally important,” said Henrik Illum, M.D., medical oncologist, Texas Oncology–Keller. “With a range of specialties and services, and an integrated team of physicians, nurses, and support staff, Texas Oncology–Keller expects to care for more than 100 patients per day.”

Hillwood and Meridian serve as the real estate developers of the project. Corgan and E4H serve as the architects and DPR Construction is the general contractor.