Texas Orthopaedic, Texas Health Surgery to open medical office at former USMD Hospital site along Chisholm Trail

Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth PLLC and Texas Health Surgery Center Chisholm Trail LLC will be opening a medical office at a former USMD Hospital site in Fort Worth.

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) has announced the sale of 5900 Altamesa Blvd., a 43,397-square-foot medical property located in Fort Worth.

Transwestern’s Bill Behr and Jim Sager listed the property on behalf of the seller, USMD Hospital at Fort Worth LP. The purchaser was 5900 Altamesa Blvd Partners LP., a joint venture between Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth PLLC and Vaquero Ventures. The sale price was not disclosed.

“Marketing and finalizing the sale of a major vacant medical property posed numerous challenges, including the ongoing pandemic. We couldn’t be more pleased to have procured numerous competing offers, and successfully complete this transaction on behalf of USMD with an outstanding group of physicians and their partner, Vaquero Ventures,” said Behr. “We are excited to already see the renovation progressing and are certain this facility will serve the purchaser’s needs for many years to come.”

The property will be home to Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth PLLC and Texas Health Surgery Center Chisholm Trail LLC. The property was formerly owned and operated as USMD Hospital at Fort Worth and closed in January 2020.

With proximity to the Cityview medical district, the new master planned Tavolo Park Development and Chisholm Trail Parkway, the property allows residents in south Fort Worth convenient access to healthcare.