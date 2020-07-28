80 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Business

Texas Showcase Invests $600k in local minority entrepreneurs

By FWBP Staff
Entrepreneur Shutterstock

Other News

Technology

Commentary: Time to scale for economic development

FWBP Staff -
HAYDEN BLACKBURN We are in the long game. We are looking 20, maybe 30 years into the future. The...
Read more
Banking

Wells Fargo launches $400 million small business recovery effort

FWBP Staff -
Following an April 2020 industry-leading commitment to donate all gross processing fees from the Paycheck Protection Program, Wells...
Read more
Banking

Dell to support NASE Growth Grant program in July

FWBP Staff -
Dallas-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, on July 17 announced that Dell (NYSE:...
Read more
Business

Small business program scrutinized for loans to big firms

AP News -
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Congress set aside $659 billion to throw a lifeline to small businesses...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Previous fwbp story:
https://fortworthbusiness.com/technology/dallas-cowboys-pro-bowler-jaylon-smith-to-host-minority-entrepreneurs-summit/

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker, Jaylon Smith, hosted the second annual Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI) Showcase in Dallas on July 10 at The Star. Five finalists presented at the premiere pitch competition and were awarded $600,000 in investment capital.


Smith created the MEI as a way to help minority entrepreneurs gain access to capital and mentorship to grow their businesses.
The MEI Texas Showcase raised $350,000 pre-event to invest in the top three companies, but the entrepreneurs and businesses were so compelling that the MEI Texas Sharks and investors huddled together after the pitches and threw in another $250,000, investing a total of $600,000 in five new MEI portfolio companies, a news release said.


The top 10 finalists were selected from a competitive group of 147 applicants representing 42 Texas cities.


Winners were selected by celebrity judges to receive investment into their businesses and strategic counsel.


The Top 10 Texas entrepreneurs included: Afroland TV, Duke.AI, The Etho, Kanarys, Laundris, REV+, ShearShare, Snag My Wedding, Trinity Utility, and Zirtue. Outside of the finalists, several dozen companies qualified for the MEI Texas Marketplace, an evergreen online showcase of minority entrepreneur exemplars from across the nation.


The top finalists went through a rigorous pitch training session with consultant Brandon Andrews who scouts minority talent for ABC’s Shark Tank, the news release said.
After the top five finalists were chosen, entrepreneurs broke out into 1:1 sessions with Andrews to prepare for the competition.
“This is one of the best pitch competitions I have seen anywhere,” said Andrews. “All five of these businesses are building incredible solutions. Thanks to Jaylon and the team for supporting entrepreneurs of color.”


Afroland TV, Duke.AI, Kanarys, ShearShare, and Zirtue, presented in front of a small group of investors, Smith and the MEI Texas Sharks. The MEI Texas Sharks were five-times MLB All-Star Torii Hunter, founder and CEO of S2 Capital, Scott Everett, and CEO and owner of Parrish Restaurants LTD Roland Parrish.
The presentations were in as room at The Star lined with the Super Bowl trophies and championship rings.
The news release said the final presenter stole the show.


Dennis Cail founded Zirtue to help tackle the $4 trillion consumer debt problem in America. His relationship-based social lending app simplifies loans among friends, family, and trusted relationships with automatic monthly or deferred loan payments.
The MEI Sharks and investors were motivated to put money into his fast-growing company, but also admired the social impact.
“I grew up in the housing projects of Monroe, Louisiana, and came from very humble beginnings,” said Cail. “Everyone needs a financial lifeline from time-to-time. My way of paying it forward is to help people access low-interest loans in times of need. MEI is helping us create a more financially inclusive world.”
Companies and individual supporters and included Corporate Partner Reliant Energy, Investment Partners: Jaylon Smith, S2 Capital, and COHatch. Event included S2 Foundation, Goldman Sachs, Stifel|PearlStreet Investment Management, Beck Group, Michael K. Hurst, SVP Dallas, and Dallas Entrepreneur Center.
www.MEICapitalFund.org
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleWeatherford financial company rebrands
Next articleTexas Rangers players, Meals On Wheels and limited edition jams for seniors in need
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Fort Worth company recapitalizes with health care private equity firm

FWBP Staff -
Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced July 27 that...
Read more
Banking

Buffett’s firm buys another $400M of Bank of America stock

AP News -
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company has purchased another $400 million of Bank of America stock less than a week after...
Read more
Business

D.R. Horton beats expectations with fiscal 3Q earnings

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $630.7 million.
Read more
Business

Linear Labs begins mass production of electric motors

FWBP Staff -
Linear Labs announced July 28 that it will begin mass producing its high-torque M200 e-mobility motor for off-the-shelf...
Read more
Business

Fed extends lending programs as pandemic’s impact lengthens

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will extend seven of its emergency lending programs through the end...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX