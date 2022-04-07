Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association chooses Arthur Uhl as new president

With a former U.S. president and a country and western legend among those welcoming him into office, Arthur Uhl took his place as the 63rd president of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) during the organization’s 2022 Convention & Expo held March 25-27 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

An estimated 3,500 attended the event. They were treated to a fireside chat between Fort Worth’s renowned cowboy poet Red Steagall and George W. Bush, the nation’s 43rd president.

“If you own land, every day is Earth Day,” Bush told the crowd. “We want our cattle raisers selling to more than just Americans. We want people eating beef all over the world – our beef.”

Uhl, a lawyer from San Antonio, has been in the ranching industry since 1990. He has been mentored along the way by his father-in-law and former TSCRA President Jimmie Powell.

“I’ve enjoyed molding these two passions, practicing law and cattle ranching,” Uhl said. “There are so many challenges when it comes to owning and operating land today, and I hope to play a part in defending private property rights for TSCRA members.”

Uhl, who most recently served as first vice president, replaces Hughes Abell, who served as president since 2020. Carl Ray Polk Jr. of Lufkin was elected first vice president and Stephen Diebel, from Victoria, was elected second vice president.

“The next two years of TSCRA could not be in better hands with Arthur Uhl at the helm,” Abell said. “Not only does Arthur care deeply about the beef cattle industry and landowner rights, but he leads by example with integrity, strong communication and open-mindedness. He is the kind of person everyone can respect; I know I do.”

Uhl has also served as chairman of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association tax and credit committee, and as director and chairman of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association property rights and tax committee.

“Ranchers have always been independent,” Uhl said, “but this is unmistakable: You need to have a united voice to influence and impact policy matters. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is that voice, and it’s more important now than ever.”

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. Membership includes more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses.