Thursday, July 22, 2021
87.2 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

Texas Wesleyan breaks ground on new residential apartment, The Rosedale

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Groundbreaking Photos Courtesy of Texas Wesleyan 6

Texas Wesleyan University held a groundbreaking – albeit inside because of weather – for The Rosedale, a 48,721 square foot, student residential apartment building on the corner of East Rosedale Street and Collard Street

The project is spearheaded through a partnership between Panteras Development Partners, Miyama USA Texas, and Texas Wesleyan University. The architect is Steven Halliday, Partner with 97w.

The legacy project is slated for completion on July 20, 2022, and will serve more than 100 students. The $10.5 million is an investment in the east side of Fort Worth —  in line with the efforts to revitalize the area through The Rosedale Renaissance, a $22 million project spearheaded by Texas Wesleyan, the City of Fort Worth, and Tarrant County for the campus and the Polytechnic neighborhood.

Over 125 people attended the groundbreaking celebration, including some special honored guests like Glenn Lewis, Chairman of Texas Wesleyan Board of Trustees; Chris Nettles, Fort Worth City District 8 Councilmember; Devoyd Jennings, President Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce; Fernando Costa, Assistant City Manager; Alex Bryant, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Panteras Development Partners; Sawako Miyama, President and COO of Miyama USA Texas and Fred Slauback, University President of Texas Wesleyan.  

“This is a great day not only for Texas Wesleyan University but the entire city of Fort Worth and, more specifically, the east side of Fort Worth,” said Lewis at the groundbreaking.

“We hope this Rosedale project becomes a game-changer for the university, in the neighborhood, and becomes an oasis for the students who are pursuing their dreams,” said Miyama of Miyama USA Texas.

Previous article🔒 M. Ray Perryman: Sometime a list is also an indictment … and a warning
Next articleWichita Falls insurance agent appointed president-elect of health underwriters’ board
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate