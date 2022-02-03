Live winter storm updates: Electricity demand projected to set new winter record, but mass outages not expected

By Texas Tribune Staff, The Texas Tribune

State leaders project higher peak electricity demand on Friday

Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:06 p.m.

Texas is expected to see more demand for electricity on Friday morning than previously projected, power grid leaders said Thursday, but they don’t expect systemwide blackouts.

The roughly 74,000 megawatts of demand officials are now forecasting is up from the roughly 72,000 megawatts they had previously expected for Friday, when demand is expected to peak during the winter storm that moved through the state starting late Wednesday.

Both projected numbers would top the electricity demand from last February, when it peaked at about 69,000 megawatts before the grid crashed, millions of Texans lost power for days in subfreezing temperatures and hundreds of people died.

A major issue last year was the reduced flow of natural gas to power plants that run on gas. This year, officials said they are not concerned because the grid has plenty of excess power supply. Commissioner Christi Craddick of the state’s Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, said some natural gas producers are having “challenges in the field,” but added that she was not concerned.

“The gas is flowing,” Craddick said at a Thursday news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders. “So I don’t think that any challenges we see in the field are affecting what’s going on across the state.”

The Texas Oil and Gas Association said Thursday that early indicators “suggest production declines will increase throughout the day” but reported that pipelines are reporting good pressure and plenty of storage despite the declines.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, about 53,000 Texas customers were without power, according to the website poweroutage.us. Abbott and other leaders said the grid is stable and prepared and that the grid operator does not expect to ask Texans to conserve electricity.

They emphasized that the outages around the state on Thursday are not related to the management of the power grid, but tied to local problems such as icy power lines or trees falling on power lines. — Mitchell Ferman

No widespread outages, crashes reported Thursday morning as cold snap hits Texas

Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:02 a.m.

Heading into Thursday, Texans braced themselves for a new winter storm nearly a year after a deadly freeze caused a barrage of widespread power outages and infrastructure failures that left millions without electricity and water for days.

But while most of the state started the day with below-freezing temperatures, there weren’t any widespread outages or traffic crashes reported as of early Thursday.

On Thursday morning, there were around 70,000 scattered local power outages across the state, according to PowerOutage.us, a site that aggregates power outage data from utility companies. That number represents about 0.6% of customers in Texas that the website tracks.

“Resources and personnel are being pre-positioned ahead of the severe weather arrival to ensure any necessary restoration work can begin as soon and as safely as possible,” Oncor, one of the state’s largest transmission and delivery utilities, said on its website.

Brad Jones, CEO of Texas’ power grid operator, told The Texas Tribune he expects electricity demand to peak around 8 a.m. Friday and set a new record for demand during the winter. However, he says this year, the state has a much larger cushion of power and that there shouldn’t be widespread outages.

Much of Texas is expected to see freezing rain, sleet, ice and dangerous wind chills as the cold weather continues through Saturday.

The Texas Department of Transportation was showing hundreds of reported snow and ice patches on roads Thursday morning, with many local agencies heeding residents against travel.

Experts project a much less catastrophic cold snap this year compared to 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. Still, many Texans expressed anxiety as the cold front approached and took several precautions that they learned from last year’s storm. Many counties remain under winter storm warnings or advisories.

Ahead of the storm, some schools and universities closed for the rest of the week. Hundreds of Texas flights were canceled. Crews pretreated roads to mitigate freezes. Texans emptied grocery store shelves as they hurried to stock up on items in the days prior to temperatures dropping.

State officials have cautioned Texans to avoid potential exposure to carbon monoxide, including by running cars in enclosed spaces or using charcoal grills indoors. At least 11 people died last year from carbon monoxide poisoning during last year’s weeklong power outages

— Reese Oxner

Record electricity demand expected, but grid operator doesn’t expect mass outages

Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:21 p.m.

The CEO of Texas’ power grid operator expects electricity demand to peak around 8 a.m. Friday — and set a new record for demand during the winter.

The head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says he’s confident there will be enough power generation to keep Texans’ power on.

CEO Brad Jones forecasts about 72,000 megawatts of demand Friday morning. That would surpass last February’s roughly 69,000 megawatts of demand before the grid faltered and there were dayslong power outages across the state that left millions in the dark in subfreezing temperatures. Hundreds of people died.

But the difference this year is ERCOT has a much larger cushion of power available to the grid, Jones told The Texas Tribune on Wednesday evening. Jones said he expects ERCOT to have around 81,000 megawatts of power generation available for the grid.

Still, Jones said he is nervous about the performance of the natural gas supply this week. Many of the power plants that generate electricity for the grid run on natural gas. That system’s ability to perform in the cold has been in question since last February, when the winter storm caused power outages and equipment failures that choked off much of the fuel supply to many electricity generators when they needed it most to produce electricity.

“I’m always nervous about gas,” Jones said.

— Mitchell Ferman

“Treacherous” road conditions expected as winter storm arrives

Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

With last year’s deadly winter storm still fresh in their memory, Texans across the state are bracing for a new bout of severe weather and the possibility of more power outages.

Meteorologists have anticipated that this year’s freeze won’t be on the same scale as last year’s. Freezing temperatures are expected across Central Texas, the Panhandle and parts of the Southwest. Forecasters say the cold should not last as long as last year’s storm and that Texans should see more ice and sleet rather than snow.

However, winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued for a majority of the state, with low temperatures starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday across West, Central and North Texas.

The National Weather Service warned Texans to be aware of “treacherous” road conditions. Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation has started pretreating roads to help prevent ice accumulation on roadways ahead of severe winter weather.

— Allyson Waller

Schools and colleges announce closures

Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, school districts and universities across the state have already planned for closures this week. Some of the state’s most populous districts, like Austin ISD and Dallas ISD, have announced they will close Thursday and Friday.

Here are some media outlets you can follow to keep track of school closures in your local area:

— Allyson Waller

How to prepare for the winter storm

Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

Read our coverage below for more information on how to prepare for severe winter weather, the role of climate change and the state’s power grid.

— Allyson Waller

Disclosure: El Paso Times and Oncor have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/02/02/texas-winter-storm-2022-live-updates/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.