The art of conversation: Artist Nancy Lamb joins Stories with Soul

Nancy Lamb was creating art by the age of 6, and by 14 she was teaching 6-year-olds how to make pottery. Known as “the patron saint of the arts in Fort Worth,” Lamb generously supported her fellow Fort Worth artists in 2020 by highlighting 490 artists on her social media. Her lifelong focus is the world around her.

In this episode of Stories with Soul, Nancy chats with hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams about her method of “prepaving” – how life isn’t what happens to you but how you respond to it, and how knowing your worth is brave. Tune in now to be inspired by this enthusiastic and empathetic artist who has worked hard, chased her dreams, and used her talents to bless those around her.

