The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is legendary – and a hot ticket to boot!

As the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo draws near – it runs from Jan. 12-Feb. 3 – stock show fans now have proof of what they always believed: This thing is not only legendary, it’s hot, hot, hot!

VenuesNow, a business trade publication covering live entertainment arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters and similar facilities across the globe, recently released its 2023 rankings listing the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo as the world’s number one “hot ticket” for venues with a seating capacity between 10,001 and 15,000.

“We were surprised to learn of this impressive designation,” Stock Show General Manager Matt Carter said in a news release. “We work hard with our partners at Dickies Arena, Rafter G Rodeo Company as well as our volunteers and production crew to create an exciting and fun live experience so this recognition pays tribute to their dedication and commitment.”

With 25 performances drawing record crowds, the stock show rodeo is the anchor tenant at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, which consistently ranks among the top venues in the U.S. and the world.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

The news from VenuesNow serves as a timely reminder that tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com for the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament and an array of other attractions, including the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding, and Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo.

Tickets priced at $30 can be purchased for special events such as Texas A&M Day on Jan. 18; Stock Show Goes Pink (benefiting the Careity Foundation) on Jan. 23; TCU Night on Jan. 25; Texas Tech Day on Jan. 30; and Cook Children’s Day (benefiting Cook Children’s Hospital) on Jan. 31.

In addition to the rodeo action, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. features a wide range of activities at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, including food, shopping, livestock shows, live music, carnival-midway, equestrian competitions, and petting zoo. More information about events and tickets can be found on the FWSSR website.