The parent company of Happy State Bank is being acquired by Home BancShares Inc., parent company of Centennial Bank of Amarillo in a $919 million merger deal. Conway, Arkansas-based Home BancShares said Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares. HOMB investor presentation slide courtesy […]

