Tickets on sale for 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

On the heels of a triumphant return this past January, tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

There are three ways to purchase tickets to the legendary event at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. Action begins on Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 4.

To obtain tickets:

Visit www.fwssr.com

Call 817-502-0011

Visit the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street in Fort Worth. Normal schedule for Dickies Arena is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Fans have a variety of choices for rodeo experiences at Dickies Arena during the 2023 Stock Show. They include:

Best of the West Ranch Rodeo

Best of Mexico Celebración

Cowboys of Color Rodeo

Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding

Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo

And, of course, the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament.

Tickets to the Stock Show’s Mustang Magic performances at the Will Rogers Coliseum are also on sale.

Coming back for a second year is Emmanuel Lataste and his bull-jumping act. Lataste was a big hit with Stock Show & Rodeo crowds in 2022.

Matt Merritt, the rodeo’s Barrel Man, also returns for 2023. Merritt was a crowd favorite engaging fans at Dickies Arena during his FWSSR debut at the 2022 Stock Show. Spectators never knew where he might turn up as he connected with them with games and fun activities both in the seating area and on the arena floor.

New to the Horse Show is the Escaramuza and Charro Cala scholarship competition. In 2022, the show held its first Escaramuza and Charro Cala competition for adult riders. For 2023, a youth division has been added that will award $20,000 in scholarships.

In all, a total 1,202,200 visitors attended the FWSSR in 2022. While the total was down from the 1,267,000 who attended when it was last held in 2020, it was still considered a great return after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 2022 highlights were a total of 14 auctions that generated a total of $9,980,337 in receipts. More than $6.1 million was raised in the Junior Sale of Champions, including a record amount of $310,000 for the Grand Champion Steer, eclipsing the previous record by $10,000 – set at the 2020 sale.

Rode action at Dickies Arena drew 215,808.