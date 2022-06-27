TimelyMD achieves major milestone with more than a million participants￼

Fort Worth’s fast-growing TimelyMD now cares for more than one million students nationwide, a milestone the virtual health and well-being service says reflects the urgent need to improve college students’ physical and mental health.

“We are grateful for the campus leaders who trust us to provide equitable, on-demand medical care, mental health counseling and basic needs services to their students,” Luke Hejl, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder said in a news release. “It’s been two years since telehealth adoption became a norm in higher education, and the demand has never been greater. At TimelyMD, we won’t stop until we realize our vision to help all students be well and thrive.”

Founded in 2017, TimelyMD has continued its growth this year with 45 new partnerships, including Carnegie Mellon University, Foothill-De Anza Community College District, James Madison University, Montgomery County Community College, Northwestern University, Pepperdine University, Seattle University, Stony Brook University, University of Chicago, University of San Diego, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech.

One of the reasons TimelyMD has experienced such growth, the service said, is because its proprietary TimelyCare platform eliminates barriers such as insurance, co-pays and long wait times, allowing colleges and universities to implement an unparalleled hybrid model of care in collaboration with on-campus resources at no cost to students. Services provided by TimelyCare include mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content.

The average wait time for TalkNow, TimelyCare’s on-demand mental health services, is 5-10 minutes and 40% of all TimelyCare mental health visits occur after-hours and on weekends.

“Whether we’re treating one student or one million students, the need for 24/7 access to high-quality care has never been more important or a higher priority,” said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Care Officer at TimelyMD. “Through the combination of equitable access to care, best-in-class clinical providers, and preventative self-care strategies, TimelyMD is changing the culture of the sick-care into a model of virtual health care that has a lasting impact, one student at a time.”