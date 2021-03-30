Tommy John to open first North Texas retail location on April 3

Tommy John, a comfort-focused lifestyle brand, is opening its first location in North Texas, in Southlake Town Square to make its debut. The store, the brand’s second in Texas, will open Saturday, April 3. The first Texas store opened in Houston in the Galleria area.

“Brands that have a lot of buzz online are looking at destinations like Southlake Town Square that are highly attuned to shoppers’ experiences,” said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America Inc., owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. “Our guests know that when they come to the Square, they can get first-hand experience with the products they’ve been following and hearing about, and retailers have this unique opportunity to broaden their brand experience with a front door in a walkable, well-edited collection of stores.”

Tommy John was founded in 2008 by married entrepreneurs, Tom Patterson and Erin Fujimoto. Prior to Tommy John, Patterson was a medical device salesman that grew frustrated with his undershirts constantly coming untucked. With Fujimoto’s help, they set out to redesign men’s base layers from scratch with a focus on premium fabric, innovative fit and problem-solving functionality. “No Adjustment Needed” is Tommy John’s slogan, reflecting the brand’s commitment to comfort. Tommy John has expanded its product offering to include women’s underwear bras and apparel, made with the same dedication to fabrics, fit and function.

“If there’s one thing we can all agree on after this past year, it’s the value of comfort,” said Patterson. “We’re so excited to open our doors to the Southlake Town Square community and we look forward to giving even more people the opportunity to live life more comfortably with Tommy John.”

This is the first North Texas location, and second Texas store, for Tommy John, which is located in a 1,925-square-foot space at 1426 Main Street, across from LUSH. The store opening comes amidst a four-year-long partnership Tommy John has with the Dallas Cowboys, and an extremely positive reception for the brand from Texans. The Tommy John store at Southlake Town Square is the fifth retail location for the fast-growing brand.