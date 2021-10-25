Tonya Veasey relaunches PR firm; now focused on diversity, equity & inclusion

Ignited by the rise of social injustice across America, communications strategist Tonya Veasey is relaunching her award-winning public relations firm OCG+, formerly Open Channels Group, aimed at creating social impact strategies and programs for corporations, nonprofits and government agencies that resonate with marginalized communities, Veasey said in an announcement.

This follows her tenure as president and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation which ended in late September.

OCG+, A Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Firm

During her 18 months at the foundation, Veasey collaborated with her board of directors and the representatives of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to amplify and ultimately expand the foundation’s mission to advance the multifaceted Black community on a global scale. Veasey led change-management initiatives, historic fundraising campaigns, and built a synergized culture amongst the industry’s top leaders that drove landmark wins in racial reckoning, including:

– Increasing revenue from $7.3 million in 2019 to $18.2 million; – Launching a National Racial Equity Initiative; and – Building the infrastructure needed to launch a $50 million endowment campaign.

The announcement said that for more than 25 years, Veasey has counseled executives at Fortune 500 companies and elected officials and grown her Fort Worth-based public affairs agency before joining the foundation.

It was during her tenure at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation that Veasey became more aware of the need for corporate America to act and make a real impact for the betterment of society, marginalized communities and people of color.

She also witnessed corporations struggling to know how this was done, how to create sustainable and impactful programs.

OCG+ is the solution to this roadblock and is dedicated to helping brands navigate how to launch a long-term social impact strategy that truly connects and addresses systemic problems marginalized communities face daily, the announcement said.

“During my time at CBCF, I saw first-hand the importance of political leaders, corporate pioneers and community changemakers working together to strengthen marginalized communities,” Veasey said. “This collection of experiences inspired me to renew my passion in DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).”

“OCG+ will focus on the needs of the times. I see a future where corporations and organizations can collaborate to create sustainable public-private partnerships that have a real impact in our communities, and I believe the work we do at OCG+ can guide them to that place,” she said.

The announcement said OCG+ will help companies create corporate social impact strategies, build strategic partnerships, foster media and issue management and elevate public awareness campaigns.

Before her work at the foundation, career achievements included recognition from the City of Fort Worth, Dallas, and Texas for her leadership, public service, and general business savvy.

Her educational background includes an Executive MBA from Texas Christian University, a bachelor’s degree from the historic Dallas-based HBCU Paul Quinn College, and a Diversity Equality & Inclusion certification from Cornell University.

She lives in Fort Worth with her husband, U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey, D-Fort Worth, and son.