Top 100: Business Press event honoring local business leaders to be held Jan. 11

The Fort Worth Business Press Top 100 Awards and Dinner honoring the area’s leading businesses and executives will be held Jan. 11 at the Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and the honorees will include some of the best known and most accomplished business leaders and entrepreneurs in North Texas. We know their many friends and admirers will want to be on hand to share the occasion so it’s important to reserve your seating now.

For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities contact Randy Kazmierski at rkazmierski@bizpress.net.

Presenting sponsor for the Top 100 event is FORVIS. Sustaining sponsors are the Kimbell Art Museum and United Way of Tarrant County.