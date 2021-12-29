Top 100 Woman-Owned Business honoree Debbie Frazier cites “passion to serve” as key to success

Debbie Frazier founded etc group in 1993 and built the award-winning company with personal beliefs such as integrity, persistence, and creativity in mind. Before evolving into a multi-tiered corporation with several unique business lines, the company focused solely on corporate travel solutions for its initial clients.

Debbie Frazier

Today, along with corporate travel, etc group also focuses on global meetings, road shows and incentive travel programs for companies. Frazier, who is the company’s president and CEO, says the goal is to create memorable experiences with events that not only meet a company’s wider business objectives but are remembered and shared for years to come.

“Having a passion to serve in your heart keeps partnerships growing and ultimately brings success,” Frazier says – and that passion earned Frazier and etc group the Woman-Owned Business Award presented Dec. 1 at the Fort Worth Business Press’ 2021 Top 100 event.

Frazier has an “open door” policy and refers to the company’s employees as “family.” She is very involved with American Heart Association and JDRF, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She is passionate about Africa and started an African SafariScapes Division in 2014 after spending two weeks exploring the bush. Additionally, she sits on the Ownership Advisory Committee for the Dallas Stars and was a finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017.