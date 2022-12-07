Toys for Tots: American Aero hosts annual toy drive

North Texans can help make Christmas merry for more children by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy on Thursday (Dec. 8) at Meacham International Airport, where American Aero FTW will be hosting its ninth annual toy drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

To make the process efficient and convenient, toys can be dropped off in a drive-thru line between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at American Aero, 251 American Concourse (Hangar 11N for airport employees). Monetary contributions may also be made through the drive-thru line.

“American Aero is committed to giving back and strengthening the community,” American Aero General Manager Angela Thurmond said in a statement. “We are grateful for our aviation partners and neighbors whose contributions will help make the lives of local children a little bit brighter this holiday season.”

Since opening its doors in 2012, American Aero, a fixed-base operator, has donated and collected nearly 1,000 bicycles and 2,000 toys for the program, as well as coordinated monetary contributions. Toys for Tots benefits about 150,000 children throughout Tarrant County and surrounding North Texas counties.

Besides collecting toys for Toys for Tots, American Aero has contributed $170,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation, with funds earmarked to support scholarships for SEALs interested in earning pilot certification.