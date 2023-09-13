TPG founder David Bonderman to be honored Nov. 7 as Business Hall of Fame Executive of the Year

David Bonderman, founding partner of TPG Inc., has been selected as the 2023 Fort Worth Business Executive of the Year and will be honored Nov. 7 at the 53rd Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame event at the Fort Worth Club.

Bonderman’s selection as this year’s honoree was announced by Business Hall of Fame sponsors Texas Wesleyan University, the Fort Worth Business Press, and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Dress is business attire and tickets are available to the general public. The event supports the Thomas H. Law Scholarship program benefiting business students at Texas Wesleyan. Last year’s recipient was Arnold Gachman, owner of Gamtex Industries.

Tickets are $300 per person. The following sponsorship opportunities are also available: Leadership Sponsor – $10,000; Blue & Gold Sponsor – $5,000; Table Sponsor – $3,000.

For reservations. tickets and sponsorships, contact Amy Tate-Almy at 817-531-5806 or visit txwes.edu/bhof.

David Bonderman and Jim Coulter founded TPG in 1992 and opened the firm’s first office in San Francisco. TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) is a leading global alternative asset manager with $139 billion in assets under management.

Prior to establishing TPG, Bonderman was CEO of the Robert M. Bass Group Inc. (RMBG), now doing business as Oak Hill Partners. Before joining RMBG in 1983, he was a partner in the Washington D.C. law firm of Arnold & Porter, where he specialized in corporate, securities, bankruptcy and antitrust litigation.

In addition to his role with TPG, Bonderman is chairman and majority owner of the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League’s newest franchise.

A 1963 graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle and a 1966 magna cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School, Bonderman was as a fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law in conjunction with Harvard University, a member of the Harvard Law Review, and a Sheldon Fellow.

His previous professional experience includes working as an assistant professor at Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans. He also served as special assistant to the U.S. Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division.

Bonderman serves on many public and private boards, including Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Boston Championship Basketball, LLC; Seattle Hockey Partners; The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation; The Rise Fund; the American Himalayan Foundation; The Wilderness Society; the Grand Canyon Trust and the Wyss Foundation. He also funds the Wildcat Foundation.