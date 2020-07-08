Trademark adds former Neiman’s executive to fuel experiential retail growth

Trademark Property Company, the Fort Worth-based retail and mixed-use development, investment and institutional services firm, has added Chuck Steelman as Vice President of Experience, with a focus on experiential retail and guest experiences. Steelman will use his near decade of expertise in event and VIP client experience management for the Neiman Marcus Group to elevate and lead Trademark’s experiential retail and guest experience platforms at the company’s properties across the country.

“In order to thrive, brick-and-mortar retail must offer customers an experience that e-commerce can’t give them. This is why we are doubling down on creating experiences, partnerships and community connections,” said Terry Montesi, CEO, Trademark Property. “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a time to be especially creative in how we make connections in unique, but safe, ways. With his extensive background in VIP services and event programming, Chuck will help properties across our portfolio focus on guest experience and fostering true community, virtually or in person.”

In this role, Steelman will develop programming at Trademark’s properties across the country through events, partnerships and other programs designed to surprise and delight customers and make connections with the community. Special focus in the short term will be placed on utilizing technology to engage with customers through virtual experiences. He will also work closely with Trademark’s elevated, five-star hospitality Concierge+ team and program that is currently in place at Trademark’s Galleria Dallas and Watters Creek properties.

“I’ve spent my career building partnerships and finding unique ways to bring people together for special experiences – that just happen to be fashion, community and retail centric,” said Steelman. “I’m eager to bring these experiences to Trademark’s portfolio and take their experiential operating model to the next level.”

Prior to joining Trademark, Steelman was with the Neiman Marcus Group in Dallas serving in several positions, including corporate special events, where he oversaw special events for 43 Neiman Marcus and Last Call stores, producing thousands of events a year. In his most recent position with Neiman Marcus, Steelman led VIP private client relations. He also previously worked in public relations and events with Neiman Marcus Willow Bend, MGM-Mirage and Parisian Inc. Chuck received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mobile, and he serves as District Director for Fashion Group International.

Trademark’s portfolio of retail and mixed-used development, redevelopment, management and leasing expertise includes a number of popular shopping centers, including Galleria Dallas, Memorial City Mall and Market Street-The Woodlands in Houston, La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Md., and most recently Bridgewater Commons in New Jersey.