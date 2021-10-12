Trademark Property hires Brian Colacarro as senior vice president of asset management

Trademark Property Company, a mixed-use investor, developer and operator, welcomes Brain Colacarro as senior vice president of asset management as the company continues to grow and expand its services.

“We are excited to have Brian on board as we continue to invest in our best-in-class operations and experience team,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark. “His proven abilities navigating mixed-use, multifamily and guest experiences make him a key player in Trademark’s quest to elevate our operational expertise.”

With more than a decade of experience with large and complex high-service mixed-use environments, Colacarro will bolster Trademark’s asset management capabilities, the company said in a news release.

In his new role, he will elevate opportunities to add value and services to Trademark’s existing portfolio, spearhead growth of institutional services businesses and oversee guest experience and guest services platforms.

“Brian’s expertise is the perfect complement to Trademark’s current experiential shopping initiatives,” said Steve Sumell, Trademark’s portfolio executive vice president. “I am confident in his ability to build upon our successful guest experience programs with his knowledge and strong commitment to guest services.”

Before joining Trademark, Colacarro served as the senior vice president of commercial for Swire Properties in Miami, Florida, where he led the vision and strategy for a multibillion-dollar mixed-use development and oversaw real estate assets of more than $5 billion. Prior to working at Swire, Colacarro served as vice president of operations at Caruso Affiliated, where he worked for 11 years.

“Trademark’s prioritization of guest experiences and services, and its commitment to elevated mixed-use environments has always impressed me,” said Colacarro. “I am looking forward to contributing to these established efforts and further expanding Trademark’s reputation across the country.”

Colacarro graduated from the Richard T. Farmers School of Business at Miami University with a bachelor of science degree in finance and a minor in marketing. Along with his wife Kloe, he just relocated to the Dallas/Fort Worth area from Los Angeles with their two sons Rocco and Nash.

Trademark’s portfolio of mixed-use development, redevelopment and institutional services experience includes: WestBend and Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth; Galleria Dallas; Market Street – The Woodlands in The Woodlands, Texas (Houston); La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Texas; Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Missouri; Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Maryland; Bridgewater Commons in New Jersey; and North Point in Alpharetta, Georgia (Atlanta). In addition to its current portfolio, Trademark previously worked on notable mixed-use projects like Victory Park and Preston Oaks in Dallas and Rice Village in Houston.