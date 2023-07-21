Trinity Metro names Greg Jordan as CFO

Trinity Metro has named city of Grapevine CFO Greg Jordan as chief financial officer of the transit service. Jordan, who grew up in Fort Worth and began his career in budget and finance with the city of Fort Worth, became Grapevine’s CFO in 2015. In that position he played a critical role in creating an award-winning transit-oriented development project centered on TEXRail’s Grapevine/Main Street Station, Trinity Metro said in a news release.

Selected by Trinity Metro after a nationwide search, Jordan will oversee all financial operations and real estate transactions and will assist Trinity Metro in charting a future that includes innovations in operations, fare collection and long-term funding strategies, the release said.

Jordan earned a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Oklahoma. He and his wife Yasaman reside in Fort Worth and are active members of the community.

Trinity Metro recently achieved a milestone by reaching 89 percent ridership recovery for both buses and trains, marking a significant improvement from downturns inflicted by the pandemic.

“Considering the ridership increases over all Trinity Metro services, as an agency, we are almost back to where we were before COVID hit,” said Jon-Erik “AJ” Arjanen, vice president of rail.

Over the busy Memorial Day weekend. Trinity Metro’s TEXRail celebrated two million rides on the 27-mile commuter rail line that runs between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B.

Trinity Metro introduced the commuter rail service in 2019, the year before the COVID pandemic outbreak. All transportation agencies faced pandemic challenges but TEXRail has rebounded with a 30 percent increase in pre-pandemic customer trips, according to agency officials.