TTI announces new CFO and promotion of company ethics vice president

TTI Inc. a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, has announced the appointment of Ashish Bhuskute as Chief Financial Officer.

“Ashish’s knowledge and strength in the areas of financial planning and analysis along with mergers and acquisitions, offers an impressive career portfolio that we feel align perfectly with our requirements for the position of CFO,” said CEO Mike Morton.

Bhuskute holds an MBA in finance from the University of Dallas. Throughout his career he has held multiple top-level positions as a senior financial executive. TTI welcomes Bhuskute and his family to Fort Worth in July at which time he assumes direct responsibility for managing financial services for the TTI Family of Companies globally.

TTI also announced the promotion of John Archer to Senior Vice President Ethics and Compliance, General Counsel. In 2018, Archer was hired as the company’s first Vice President, Global Ethics and Compliance. In this position, Archer continues to provide his leadership and guidance for the organizational design and governance of the TTI Global Ethics and Compliance Program.

Both Bhuskute and Archer are members of Morton’s Executive staff.

TTI Inc. is a Berkshire Hathaway company and an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components founded in 1971.

TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ more than 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

