TTI names Morton CEO

TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, on Friday announced the appointment of Mike Morton to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Morton has served the company for 40+ years in various leadership positions, most recently providing exceptional leadership as chief operating officer. Through his years with TTI, Morton has played a vital role in building the company to its current level of success. His knowledge of the company and vast experience is expected to serve him well as he takes on this new key position.

The announcement follows the passing of TTI’s founder, Paul Andrews. Andrews’ leadership and guidance propelled the Fort Worth based company to become the fifth largest electronics distributor in North America.