Friday, July 31, 2020
Business

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

By AP News

Commentary: Social media and your employees: traps for the unwary

FWBP Staff -
For businesses, social media offers a vast number of benefits for businesses if utilized appropriately, but the costs...
Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ’embarrassed’

AP News -
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology WriterOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most...
In Market: Me and Elon Musk: Birds Tweeting of a feather

Robert Francis -
There was a big worldwide computer hack on Wednesday, July 15. I’m sure you heard about it. Social media, by its very...
Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

AP News -
By ZEN SOO AP Technology Writer HONG KONG (AP) — A breach in Twitter's security that allowed hackers to...
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

The company said Friday that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter rules on hateful conduct.”

It didn’t specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

