Two announce for Commissioner’s Court as Johnson says he won’t seek reelection

Longtime Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 4, J.D. Johnson, announced Tuesday June 16 that he would not seek reelection after serving more than 30 years on the court.

Johnson represents west Fort Worth and northwest Tarrant County and has been on the court for 36 years, making him the longest-serving commissioner in the county’s history.

Quickly announcing for the spot were two candidates with law enforcement backgrounds. Johnson’s son, Joe D. “Jody” Johnson, a former Fort Worth Police Officer and currently a Tarrant County Constable for Precinct 4, has announced his candidacy. Also announcing was Manny Ramirez, who is currently president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. Both are running as Republicans.

Both have also announced a flurry of endorsements.

Johnson’s endorsements include one by his father and he has also garnered endorsements from Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley; Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Gary Fickes; and Tom Wilder, county district clerk.

Endorsements for Ramirez include newly elected Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, city council members Cary Moon and Michael Crain; and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Grapevine.