Friday, December 17, 2021
65.1 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

Two elected shareholders at Decker Jones

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
woman holding sword statue during daytime
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Anthony R. Cuesta and Michael S. Goodrich have been elected as shareholders at Decker Jones, P.C.

“Decker Jones shareholders are all exemplary in their fields,” Adam Fulkerson, firm CEO, said. “As co-owners of the firm, we collaborate and support each other to provide seamless client service. Tony and Mike are outstanding lawyers, and we are proud to have them as shareholders.”

Cuesta is a litigator who focuses on business disputes, real estate conflicts and construction matters as well as uninsured loss cases. Prior to becoming an attorney, he was a law enforcement officer in various capacities including investigations, tactical units, and, in Iraq, as an International Police Advisor under the U.S. Secretary of State.

Specializing in business law, he graduated at the top of his class at the Texas A&M University School of Law. He interned with the U.S. District Court and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Goodrich is a seasoned commercial and real estate transaction attorney who has more than 35 years of experience working through the complexities and opportunities in the real estate and business sectors. He is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Commercial Real Estate Law. 

The native of Fort Worth earned his law degree from St. Mary’s School of Law. A member of the Board of Trustees for The Goodrich Center for the Deaf, he also advocates for the community through his work with the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation.

Previous articleArlington fintech firm announces corporate venture capital fund
Next articleNew speculative office building announced for Alliance area
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.