Two elected shareholders at Decker Jones

Anthony R. Cuesta and Michael S. Goodrich have been elected as shareholders at Decker Jones, P.C.

“Decker Jones shareholders are all exemplary in their fields,” Adam Fulkerson, firm CEO, said. “As co-owners of the firm, we collaborate and support each other to provide seamless client service. Tony and Mike are outstanding lawyers, and we are proud to have them as shareholders.”

Cuesta is a litigator who focuses on business disputes, real estate conflicts and construction matters as well as uninsured loss cases. Prior to becoming an attorney, he was a law enforcement officer in various capacities including investigations, tactical units, and, in Iraq, as an International Police Advisor under the U.S. Secretary of State.

Specializing in business law, he graduated at the top of his class at the Texas A&M University School of Law. He interned with the U.S. District Court and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Goodrich is a seasoned commercial and real estate transaction attorney who has more than 35 years of experience working through the complexities and opportunities in the real estate and business sectors. He is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Commercial Real Estate Law.

The native of Fort Worth earned his law degree from St. Mary’s School of Law. A member of the Board of Trustees for The Goodrich Center for the Deaf, he also advocates for the community through his work with the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation.