Two high profile Fort Worth homes sold in June by ULTERRE

The Baldridge House on Crestline Road in Fort Worth has sold for its full asking price of $6.9 million.

The industry leading team of Walsh Wegman Giordano at ULTERRE, an exclusive Affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, posted the sale in June.

“We were so proud to have represented such a wonderful property, and such great home owners,” said Eric Walsh, co-founder of the firm. “We negotiated and closed this sale successfully, in highly unusual times. To add to the complexity of this transaction, the home garnered among the highest sales prices to date in the entire Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.”

Eric Walsh, Rick Wegman and John Giordano all founders of ULTERE, represented the sellers. The Baldridge House is one of the oldest and most venerated estates in all of Texas. Built in 1910 over a three-year span for banker Earl Baldridge and his wife Florence, the six-bedroom, 11,725-square-foot stately manse has seen extensive renovations through the years, all while preserving its unique architecture, according to an ULTRE news release.. The house was designed by Sanguinet & Staats, a prolific architecture firm whose work includes many homes and commercial buildings in Fort Worth that are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

As one of Fort Worth’s original homesteads, The Baldridge House was designated as a Texas landmark in 1978. “Such historic provenance is a rarity conveying pride of ownership and stewardship. So much space and so many amenities for friends and family to enjoy, this estate is also a sanctuary,” said Rick Moeser, Executive Director of Christie’s International Real Estate.

June also saw the Walsh Wegman Giordano Team of Christie’s International Real Estate| ULTERRE add a second record breaking sale. of a 9,000 square foot Hyder Estate on Alta Drive, in Fort Worth. The River Crest Estate sold and closed in under seven days, creating a record-breaking month for the team.

“We were able to negotiate, contract and close this magnificent property in less than seven days,” said John Giordano-Co-founder of the firm. “Without such great sellers, this would have been an insurmountable challenge. However, with astute negotiations, careful planning and execution, we were able to pull this sale off extremely quickly, without a hitch.”

This mansion was built in the early twenties on over one and a half acres of land on a quiet, private street in the historic River Crest neighborhood. The heavily treed property with over 250 feet of frontage abutting a private golf course is quite an oasis of privacy. The home welcomed large-scale philanthropic entertaining, as well as the owner’s children and grandchildren.