Two incumbents lose seats on Fort Worth City Council

Along with the first new mayor in 10 years, the Fort Worth City Council will see several new faces following the June 5 runoff.

Two incumbents appear to have lost their seats – longtime council member Jungas Jordan in District 6 and Kelly Allen Gray in District 8. With one seat open because of a retirement and two more seats open because the council members ran unsuccessfully for mayor, only three council members will carry over. In District 3, Michael Crain won outright in the May election and has been serving in that position.

Jordan was defeated by Jaren Williams, a nonprofit leader and science educator. Gray lost to Chris Nettles, a local business owner and pastor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017. In the open seats, entrepreneur and businessman Leonard Firestone defeated Zeb Pent in the District 7 runoff. Incumbent Dennis Shingleton, who was first elected in 2011, decided not to run again.

In the District 9 race, Elizabeth M. Beck, an employment attorney, defeated Fernando Peralta, a logistics specialist.

Other closely watched runoffs included the Arlington mayor’s race, where Jim Ross defeated Michael Glaspie.

Below are vote percentages from the Tarrant County Elections Office. Because some of the districts extend into Parker and Denton counties, the percentages may be different when final totals are released.

Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Directors District 9

Roxanne Martinez

54.81%

Cade Lovelace

45.19%

Arlington Mayor

Jim Ross

54.45%

Michael Glaspie

45.55%

Fort Worth City Council District 6

Jungus Jordan (I)

49.03%

Jared Williams

50.97%

Fort Worth City Council District 7

Zeb Pent

44.01%

Leonard Firestone

55.99%

Fort Worth City Council District 8

Kelly Allen Gray (I)

47.80%

Chris Nettles

52.20%

Fort Worth City Council District 9

Elizabeth M. Beck

61.92%

Fernando Peralta

38.08%