Two leading pharmacy software companies – one from Fort Worth – join forces



Pharmacy software providers, Fort Worth-based FDS Inc. and Amplicare, have announced a strategic merger as an unprecedented move to support the acceleration of pharmacies as essential healthcare providers, the companies said in a news release.



With the merger, FDS clients will have access to Amplicare’s industry-leading platform including Medicare plan comparison and eligibility tools that empower pharmacy patients to make better healthcare plan decisions.

Amplicare clients will now be able to take advantage of FDS’s best-in-class New Era Pharmacy platform with software solutions that enable clinical care, improve financial health, and offer valuable data insights into pharmacy operations.

In today’s environment, Medicare and Medicaid patients often find themselves without the tools or information they need to make the right decisions about their insurance plans, the news release said.



“With FDS and Amplicare joining together, our two companies are more than just the sum of our parts,” said FDS CEO Adam McMullin. “Our customers have long asked for the types of solutions Amplicare provides, and now we can offer those to them while also providing Amplicare customers with our world-class financial, clinical, and business intelligence solutions. With their help, our New Era Pharmacy platform can improve the health of more pharmacies and patients than ever before.”

“Amplicare has a proven record of enabling pharmacies and their patients to make data-driven decisions,” said Amplicare CEO J. Bennet Waters. “We are eager to integrate Amplicare’s capabilities into FDS’ existing solutions, and we are very confident in the power of these combined organizations. Among other observations, COVID-19 has made it clear that pharmacies have critical roles to play in the continuing digital transformation of healthcare, and we are excited to expand the tools we provide to pharmacists and the patients they serve.”

While terms of the deal were not announced, the merger is effective immediately.



McMullin will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization, now serving over 15,500 pharmacies nationwide. The company will remain based in Fort Worth with additional locations in New York City and Columbia, Maryland.

www.fdsrx.com

www.amplicare.com

– FWBP Staff