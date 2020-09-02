76.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Business Two leading pharmacy software companies - one from Fort Worth - join...
BusinessHealth Care

Two leading pharmacy software companies – one from Fort Worth – join forces

By FWBP Staff
orange and white plastic medicine bottle
Photo by Gabrielle Rocha Rios on Unsplash

Other News

Government

TRWD extends public comment period for General Ordinace changes to Nov. 30

FWBP Staff -
The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) announced Aug. 26 it is extending the deadline to receive public comments for proposed changes to...
Read more
Government

Mayor extends mask ordinance, disaster declaration

FWBP Staff -
Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Laura, and the City Council extended the declaration for...
Read more
Government

Council Report: TRWD to delay planned ordinance changes

FWBP Staff -
By Marice Richter and Robert Francis   Pushback from the city of Fort Worth, landowners, real estate developers and...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth company adds New York cookie manufacturer to portfolio

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based Parker Products, a provider of inclusions and other specialty ingredients for the baking, dairy, beverage, confectionery, RTE and snack, and...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/


Pharmacy software providers, Fort Worth-based FDS Inc. and Amplicare,  have announced a strategic merger as an unprecedented move to support the acceleration of pharmacies as essential healthcare providers, the companies said in a news release.

With the merger, FDS clients will have access to Amplicare’s industry-leading platform including Medicare plan comparison and eligibility tools that empower pharmacy patients to make better healthcare plan decisions.
Amplicare clients will now be able to take advantage of FDS’s best-in-class New Era Pharmacy platform with software solutions that enable clinical care, improve financial health, and offer valuable data insights into pharmacy operations.
In today’s environment, Medicare and Medicaid patients often find themselves without the tools or information they need to make the right decisions about their insurance plans, the news release said.


“With FDS and Amplicare joining together, our two companies are more than just the sum of our parts,” said FDS CEO Adam McMullin. “Our customers have long asked for the types of solutions Amplicare provides, and now we can offer those to them while also providing Amplicare customers with our world-class financial, clinical, and business intelligence solutions. With their help, our New Era Pharmacy platform can improve the health of more pharmacies and patients than ever before.”
“Amplicare has a proven record of enabling pharmacies and their patients to make data-driven decisions,” said Amplicare CEO J. Bennet Waters. “We are eager to integrate Amplicare’s capabilities into FDS’ existing solutions, and we are very confident in the power of these combined organizations. Among other observations, COVID-19 has made it clear that pharmacies have critical roles to play in the continuing digital transformation of healthcare, and we are excited to expand the tools we provide to pharmacists and the patients they serve.”
While terms of the deal were not announced, the merger is effective immediately.


McMullin will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization, now serving over 15,500 pharmacies nationwide. The company will remain based in Fort Worth with additional locations in New York City and Columbia, Maryland.
www.fdsrx.com

www.amplicare.com
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleGrand Prairie warehouse facility sold
Next articleWeatherford hospital changes name
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Walmart bringing primary care centers to two Fort Worth area supercenters

FWBP Staff -
Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of primary care centers that delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare, today announced a collaboration...
Read more
Business

Corsicana awarded $1.2M for rail spur to serve Industrial Park

FWBP Staff -
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Sept. 2 announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million...
Read more
Health Care

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

AP News -
By LIZ SZABO Kaiser Health News Millions of Americans are counting on a COVID-19 vaccine to curb the global...
Read more
Health Care

Weatherford hospital changes name

FWBP Staff -
Weatherford Rehabilitation Hospital unveiled a new name and logo and is now ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford.
Read more
Business

Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats

AP News -
By MARCY GORDON AP Business WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Pressed by Democrats to quickly negotiate a new coronavirus relief package, Treasury Secretary Steven...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101