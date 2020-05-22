89.3 F
Two North Texas companies have IPOs week of May 25, one biotech, one caffeinated

By AP News
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of May 25
Foley Trasimene Acquisition – Las Vegas, Nevada, 75 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Credit Suisse/BofA Securities. Propose NYSE symbol WPF.U. Business: Blank check company.
Lantern Pharma – Dallas, Texas, 1.6 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by ThinkEquity/Dougherty & Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LTRN. Business: Biotech redeveloping abandoned drugs for non-small cell lung cancer.
NuZee – Plano, Texas, 600 thousand shares, priced at $9, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NUZE. Business: Packages and sells single-serve coffee products.

