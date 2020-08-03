Two Texas companies among initial public offerings scheduled to debut this week



NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 3

Acutus Medical – Carlsbad, Calif., 7.4 million shares, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AFIB. Business: Manufactures devices for electrophysiological mapping to treat arrhythmias.

BigCommerce Holdings – Austin, Texas, 6.9 million shares, managed by Morgan Stanley/Barclays. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BIGC. Business:Provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create online stores.

Flux Power Holdings – Vista, Calif., 1.7 million shares, priced at $8.60, managed by Roth Capital/National Securities. Business: Manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries and storage solutions.

IBEX – Hamilton, Bermuda, 4.8 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Citi/RBC Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IBEX. Business: Provides outsourced customer support and marketing services.

Oak Street Health – Chicago, 15.6 million shares, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol OSH. Business: Operates primary care health facilities for Medicare patients in the Midwest.

PaxMedica – Woodcliff Lake, N.J., 2.5 million shares, managed by The Benchmark Company/Brookline Capital Markets. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders.

Rackspace Technology – San Antonio, Texas, 33.5 million shares, managed by Goldman Sachs/Cit. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RXT. Business: Leading provider of cloud management services.

Rocket Companies – Detroit, 150 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol RKT. Business: Leading mortgage lender operating under the Rocket and Quicken brands.

Vistas Media Acquisition – New York, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by I-Bankers Securities/EarlyBirdCapital. Business: Blank check company targeting the media and entertainment industry.