TWU selects NY faculty leader as College of Business dean

Texas Woman’s University has selected Rama Yelkur, a longtime faculty leader, professor, accomplished marketing and international business expert and board member — with a strong background in long-range planning, community outreach and fundraising — to head the College of Business. She begins her duties as dean on June 1.

She has Texas, ties serving as an assistant professor of marketing at Texas A&M International University in Laredo earlier in her career.

Yelkur has served as dean at two other institutions, most recently in the School of Business at St. John Fisher College in New York. Prior to that, she was dean of the Carmona College of Business and Management at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.

She has served as director of the Stevens Center for Family Business at Saginaw Valley State, and as director of International Business Programs at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

As business school dean at two institutions, Yelkur built a reputation as a solid fundraiser, including foundation and grant funding, the university said in a news release.

She implemented outreach and engagement with businesses, including with family-owned enterprises; developed innovative undergraduate and graduate programs; expanded online offerings; diversified and expanded dean’s advisory boards; and served on community, foundation and non-profit boards.

“Dr. Yelkur’s robust portfolio of experiences will be incredibly valuable in leading the College of Business,” said Carolyn Kapinus, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Dr. Yelkur’s strong background in leadership, accreditation, outreach and fundraising as well as her commitment to diversity makes her an excellent fit for TWU.”

In addition to her leadership positions, Yelkur has three decades of consulting experience in sports marketing, advertising and sponsorships, and has worked with organizations such as Kimberly-Clark, NBC Universal and the NFL.

She has been cited in national media numerous times for her research on Super Bowl advertising, and has been cited in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Fortune and Kiplinger. She is frequently interviewed by national television news networks, including CNBC, CNN and FOX.

“I am humbled and honored to lead the College of Business, building on the programs in women’s leadership and health care grounded in the deep commitment of TWU to the student experience and the community,” Yelkur said. “I look forward to forging relationships with alumni and business communities in Denton, Dallas and Houston. Most importantly, I am looking forward to serving the students in the TWU College of Business, providing them with global experiences and opportunities, and preparing them to lead and serve both in their workplace and society.”

Yelkur is a graduate of the Management in Leadership Education program from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. She received her doctorate in business administration from Mississippi State University with a specialization in marketing, her MBA from PSG College of Technology and her BSc. in Mathematics from Ethiraj College for Women in India.

Yelkur will succeed current College of Business Dean James Lumpkin, who is retiring May 31.