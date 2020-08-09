92.9 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, August 8, 2020
BusinessGovernment

U.S. Chamber calls on congress to act on pandemic relief

By FWBP Staff

Charry Blossom and the Capitol

Other News

Culture

Liberty U’s Falwell takes leave after social media uproar

AP News -
BY SARAH RANKIN Associated PressRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence Friday as the leader of...
Read more
Sports

Doncic gets 17th triple-double, Mavs top Bucks 136-132 in OT

AP News -
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the...
Read more
Business

U.S. Chamber calls on congress to act on pandemic relief

FWBP Staff -
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley on Saturday, Aug. 8 issued the following statement on executive orders...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 7 COVID deaths on Saturday

FWBP Staff -
 Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Aug. 8 reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include three men in their 70s two from...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley on Saturday, Aug. 8 issued the following statement on executive orders on the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“While well intentioned, today’s Executive Orders are no substitute for Congressional action. For schools to get the resources to safely reopen, for small businesses to receive aid to stay afloat, to remove the threat of frivolous lawsuits, for families and our economy to get the support this moment requires, Congress must act. There is no alternative to Congress legislating and no excuse for their inaction.”

Previous articleTarrant County reports 7 COVID deaths on Saturday
Next articleDoncic gets 17th triple-double, Mavs top Bucks 136-132 in OT
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Liberty U’s Falwell takes leave after social media uproar

AP News -
BY SARAH RANKIN Associated PressRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence Friday as the leader of...
Read more
Government

Ex-Dallas cop appeals murder conviction in neighbor’s death

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a white former Dallas police officer have filed an appeal of her murder conviction in the killing...
Read more
Government

Texas governor extends disaster declaration for coronavirus

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow...
Read more
Government

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated PressBEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday bypassed the nation's lawmakers as he...
Read more
Banking

Dallas company part of Aug. 10 IPO slate

AP News -
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next weekNEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101