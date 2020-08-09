U.S. Chamber calls on congress to act on pandemic relief

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley on Saturday, Aug. 8 issued the following statement on executive orders on the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“While well intentioned, today’s Executive Orders are no substitute for Congressional action. For schools to get the resources to safely reopen, for small businesses to receive aid to stay afloat, to remove the threat of frivolous lawsuits, for families and our economy to get the support this moment requires, Congress must act. There is no alternative to Congress legislating and no excuse for their inaction.”