U.S. Chamber pushes for Congress to pass relief package

As Congress battles over what will be in the next package of pandemic relief, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been pushing for a vote.

“The staggering news of the historic decline of the gross domestic product in the second quarter should shock us all,” said U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley This jarring news should compel Congress to move swiftly to provide targeted and temporary assistance to unemployed Americans, employers, and state and local governments, and liability protections for businesses who follow public health guidelines. “While economic activity rebounded in May and June, that growth is now being suppressed by a surge of coronavirus cases. That has undermined economic activity, consumer confidence, and the small business recovery. The stakes could not be higher, and the time to act is now. We strongly urge Republicans and Democrats to come together now and enact the relief American workers, families, and employers need.”

The U.S. Chamber also created a new interactive map that allows comparison on the impact on each state of the various Phase IV federal unemployment assistance proposals: The House Democrat proposal ($600 Flat Federal Supplement) v. Senate Republican proposal (70% Wage Replacement), v. U.S. Chamber’s recommendation (80% – 90% Wage Replacement).

Click here to view the map and see state data

Click here to view the top-line analysis for every state in a table view.

Click here to read the Chamber’s letter to Congress on Phase IV Relief Legislation.