United Way of Tarrant County names CFO

Gary Doubrava Jr. has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer by United Way of Tarrant County, the agency announced Monday (July 18).

As chief financial officer, Doubrava will be responsible for all financial matters of the organization, information technology and facilities management, the agency said in a news release. He will work closely with United Way of Tarrant County President and CEO Leah King and partner with senior leadership and the board of directors to develop and implement financial strategies across the organization.

“United Way of Tarrant County is proud to welcome Gary Doubrava … who is bringing more than 20 years of experience in finance, working in public, private and nonprofit sectors,” said King. “I have the utmost confidence that he will be an asset to our team and help us continue to address the most pressing needs in our community.”

The release described Doubrava as “a dynamic professional with knowledge in risk mitigation, cash management, internal controls and strategic vision … a hands-on problem solver dedicated to solving any issue and a willingness to take on new challenges.”

Before joining United Way of Tarrant County, Doubrava served for nine years as chief financial officer at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. He led the Garden through expansion by opening an additional Garden in Gainesville, Georgia; secured financing to acquire land to further expand the Garden in the future; and led the Garden through the pandemic. Doubrava also served as controller for the Georgia Aquarium.

“I am very humbled and honored to join United Way of Tarrant County and work alongside their incredible team and become part of the Fort Worth community,” said Doubrava. “I am impressed and inspired by their ability to create lasting solutions that have a measurable impact in Tarrant County. I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of, and I look forward to helping United Way of Tarrant County deliver results to the community. I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”

Doubrava holds a BS in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Shawnee State University.