93.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 24, 2020
BusinessGovernmentReal EstateResidential

US new home sales jump 13.8% in June

By AP News
Home Sales

Other News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 10 COVID deaths on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, July 24 reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two women in their 70s, and a...
Read more
Business

US new home sales jump 13.8% in June

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase...
Read more
Entertainment

Taylor Swift will release surprise album ‘Folklore’ Friday

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterNEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing...
Read more
Entertainment

Depp’s lawyers play video showing Heard ‘attacked’ sister

AP News -
By PAN PYLAS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard's sister denied Friday that she had lied to a...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus.


The Commerce Department reported Friday that the June gain pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000, a better-than-expected performance. The increase follows a 19.4% jump in May.


The two months of sales gains followed two months of sharp declines in sales in March and April as much of the country went into lockdown.
A separate report Wednesday showed sales of previously owned homes surged 20.7% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million. Even with the gain, which followed three months of declines, new home sales remain toughly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.


The median price of a new home sold in June increased to $329,200, up 5.6% from a year ago.


Economists are hoping for a further rebound in sales in coming months but caution that this expectation depends heavily on the course of the coronavirus. A recent resurgence in cases has caused some states to rollback their reopening plans.


Sales are being helped by ultra-low mortgage rates which earlier this month dropped below 3% for a 30-year-fixed rate mortgage for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Economists believe low rates and changes in home preferences brought on by the pandemic will combine to support further sales gains this year.


“Home sales are being supported by households’ shifting preference for bigger spaces as more and more people work from home as well as lower mortgage rates,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.


In June, sales were up in all parts of the country with the biggest gain coming in the Northeast, a surge of 89.7%. Sales rose 18% in the West, 10.5% in the Midwest and 7.2% in the South.

Previous articleTaylor Swift will release surprise album ‘Folklore’ Friday
Next articleTarrant County reports 10 COVID deaths on Friday
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

AP News -
The Associated Press Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices...
Read more
Government

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans...
Read more
Business

Coronavirus impact saps AT&T in 2Q; hit to WarnerMedia

AP News -
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology WriterThe coronavirus sapped $2.8 billion in revenue from AT&T in its most recent quarter, mostly in its...
Read more
Government

South Texas prepares for Tropical Storm Hanna, Abbott says resources on standby

AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in South Texas, which has been hard hit by...
Read more
Banking

Wells Fargo launches $400 million small business recovery effort

FWBP Staff -
Following an April 2020 industry-leading commitment to donate all gross processing fees from the Paycheck Protection Program, Wells...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX