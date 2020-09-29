74.9 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
- Advertisements -
Business US stocks drift between gains and losses in early trading
Business

US stocks drift between gains and losses in early trading

By AP News

Other News

News

Wall Street takes another hit as stocks close sharply lower

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers Wall Street racked up more losses Wednesday...
Read more
Business

Wall Street steadies itself, halting 4-day losing streak

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers Stocks on Wall Street shrugged off an...
Read more
News

Wall Street falls, S&P 500 down 1.2% as global markets swoon

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street slumped...
Read more
News

US household wealth hits record even as economy struggles

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans' household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, as the market cooled off from the rally the day before and as investors waited for the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after drifting between small gains and losses in the early going.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

Banks and industrial companies had some of the biggest losses shortly after the opening bell Tuesday, while several big technology and communications companies were higher.

Technology stocks, long been the driver of this year’s stock market moves, were mostly higher in early trading. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.5%, Twitter was up 2.8% and Facebook was up 1.5%.

Investors are waiting for Tuesday’s 90-minute televised Trump-Biden debate. The debate comes as coronavirus deaths worldwide crossed 1 million. Cases in the U.S. are on the rise again as states attempt to reopen schools and factories. Tens of millions of Americans remain out of work.

Markets are watching the November election’s impact on tax policy and how long it might take to determine the winner.

“With a reasonable polling lead, one could argue that Joe Biden has more to lose here than President Trump,” said Robert Carnell of ING in a report. He noted that with some potential for gaffes or other colorful moments, the debate might be “cringe-worthy but unlikely to deliver an electoral car-crash for either side.”

Investors’ confidence has been supported by infusions of central bank support into struggling economies and hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Congress still is arguing over the size of a new support package after additional unemployment benefits expired.

Previous articleViewers’ Guide: Trump, Biden meet in Ohio for 1st debate
Next articleVision leases Airport Freeway location to OMG BBQ
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Aviation

Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER and CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writers DETROIT (AP) — The worries are growing for United Airlines...
Read more
Banking

$1.2B bank acquisition impacts North Texas market

FWBP Staff -
First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) and LINCO Bancshares Inc. announced Sept. 28 that First Mid will acquire LINCO, the holding company...
Read more
Business

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is aiming to kickstart the holiday shopping season...
Read more
Banking

Southside Bancshares to ring NASDAQ opening bell on Monday, Sept. 28

FWBP Staff -
Southside Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Sept. 28, 2020 from...
Read more
Business

New Master-Plan 1,000 home community set for Northlake

FWBP Staff -
Taylor Morrison has announced The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community located near Northlake in Denton County...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101