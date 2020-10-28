43.7 F
VanTrust building 75-acre logistics hub in South Fort Worth
VanTrust building 75-acre logistics hub in South Fort Worth

By FWBP Staff
VanTrust Real Estate LLC, a full-service commercial real estate development company, recently broke ground on a 75-acre Fort Worth Logistics Hub in south Fort Worth consisting of Two Phases. Phase One is a 670,941-square-foot speculative logistics project which will be delivered in July 2021. Phase Two will follow closely behind with is a 606,480 square foot building. Located just off Interstate 35 on Risinger Road and south of Interstate 20, the Logistics Hub provides excellent highway access and visibility.

“South Fort Worth offers an abundance of resources, making the market highly competitive in North Texas,” said Bill Baumgardner, executive vice president at VanTrust and head of the company’s Texas office. “With its great connectivity to major interstates and access to an unmatched labor force, south Fort Worth is one of the area’s most prominent logistic locations.”

Dallas-Fort Worth, the largest metro area in the South, continues to be the nation’s premier industrial destination. So far in 2020, nearly 15 million square feet of industrial space was absorbed throughout the region. The South Fort Worth submarket is a key market and continues to grow with over 74 million square feet comprising 9% of the total market. The submarket vacancy rate of 5.2% continues to be one of the lowest in the Metroplex, according to CBRE.

“The Fort Worth Logistics Hub fits the VanTrust strategy of serving the increasing demand for e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing spaces in North Texas,” said Josh Meredith, director of development at VanTrust. “South Fort Worth will continue to be an area we target for additional developments based upon the great fundamentals.”

Besides its central location and global connectivity through DFW Airport, the Fort Worth Logistics Hub is a part of the most diverse economy in Texas with access to one of the largest workforce pools in the U.S. North Texas’, and especially south Fort Worth’s, low cost-of-living and proximity to universities, technical colleges and a wide array of specialized high school vocational academies, has made the region a destination for large e-commerce and logistics operations to locate. According to CBRE, the region has a 23% below average cost-of-living among large U.S. metro areas with an above-average income.

“Fort Worth continues to establish itself as a leading logistics hub and we are excited to welcome VanTrust,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “This new development in south Fort Worth will not only bring investment to our community, but also new businesses and jobs that will help further bolster our economy.”

Nathan Lawrence, J. Scott Moore and Krista Raymond of CBRE will be leasing the project. The general contractor is Bob Moore Construction, the architect is Alliance Architects and the civil engineer is Pacheco Koch.

VanTrust works nationally with regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix, and Jacksonville, with its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.

