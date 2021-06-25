Virtual job fair to connect Tarrant County job seekers with employers looking to hire

With the extra $300 monthly federal unemployment benefit set to expire on June 26 in Texas, Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County (WSTC) is helping area job seekers meet employers looking to hire by hosting a virtual job fair in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth ISD, Tarrant County and Visit Fort Worth.

WSTC’s 2021 Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, and job seekers can get more information and register for the event.

More than 130 employers will be on hand looking to fill more than 4,230 available openings in Tarrant County. Attendees can apply for jobs and chat live with potential employers. A full list of employers and opportunities will be released to registered attendees 72 hours in advance of the event.

“This is a great way to connect with local businesses that are looking to hire right now,” said Lacey Douglas, Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County communications and events director. “There are a wide range of opportunities for people looking for work, whether they are just starting out, trying to change careers, or re-entering the workforce.”

WSTC is one of 28 workforce development boards in Texas, partnering with local businesses to develop well-trained and qualified employees and helping job seekers get the training and support they need to get better jobs at better wages. While some programs are based on eligibility, no-cost services are available to every Tarrant County resident looking for work, according to a news release.

That includes workshops on resume development, effective communication, interviewing skills, and using LinkedIn and Microsoft Office. In addition, WSTC offers extensive adult education and literacy programs that focus on math, reading and writing; high school equivalency in English and Spanish; English language skills; career training; and industry recognized certifications and credentials. Special funding is also available to provide childcare services for low-income residents, and to support the training and education needs of veterans, foster youth, ex-offenders and homeless individuals.

Last year alone, WSTC helped more than 20,144 job seekers find employment. Services are available online or at one of six Workforce Center locations throughout Tarrant County. This will be the fourth virtual job fair hosted by WSTC in 2021.

“Our virtual job fairs are drawing double and sometimes triple the number of attendees of pre-pandemic events,” Douglas said. “We’re also seeing a huge increase in individuals reaching out to our Workforce Centers to upgrade and enhance their skills to make themselves more marketable.”

In addition to the June 30 event, here are a few additional ways WSTC continues to support job seekers:

Monthly Virtual Hiring Fair Days – The third Thursday of each month, with the next event on July 15. All event information and registration.

Career Coach – A no-cost tool to research in-demand careers and educational training programs based on interests.

Rise Up – A program to help young adults finish their education, get a great job or find a paid internship.

WorkInTexas.com – A comprehensive online job search resource and matching system developed and maintained by the Texas Workforce Commission.

WSTC serves Tarrant County by offering both in-person (by appointment) and virtual services to best meet the needs of job seekers. Other ways to reach out for assistance are to:

Sign up for email and text alerts.

Email info@workforcesolutions.net

Call (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): 817-413-4000 Reach out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn Connect with a live representative via web chat (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)